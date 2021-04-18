The LaFayette Lady Ramblers clinched the North Georgia Athletic Conference regular season title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Trion this past Wednesday.
The win gave LaFayette a 7-0-1 record in league play.
After a scoreless first half, the two teams would exchange penalty kicks following handballs in the box. Trion would convert first before Channing Johnson knocked home the equalizer for the Lady Ramblers a short time later.
The next goal of the match came with 7:30 left to play as Johnson connected from distance on a strike that turned out to be the game-winner.
Mya Woodard had several saves in goal, while Woodard, Johnson, Lizzy Blas Gonzales, Rosibel Fuentes and Sydney Hess were all recognized before the game as part of Eighth Grade Night.
The boys' match ended with the Bulldogs defeating the Ramblers, 7-0.
Heritage girls 9, Dade 0
The Lady Generals (7-1 in league play) sewed up the No. 2 seed for the playoffs behind two assists and a hat trick of goals from Zoie St. John. Aireanna Williams found the net four times and Taylor Wade booted home a pair of goals and recorded two assists in last week's win.
The defense was led by Williams, Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard, while keeper Reese Abercrombie posted two saves in the shutout.
Heritage boys 7, Dade 0
The Generals used what head coach Nate Erwin called "an all around team effort" to blank the Wolverines and end the regular season unbeaten.
Micah Berry scored twice, while Ben Breedlove, Eli Newsome, Cruz Jackson, Isaac Berry and Hyrum Smartt each scored once. Tristan Simmons collected two assists for the Generals, who will be the top seed for the NGAC tournament next week.
Dade girls 3, Saddle Ridge 2
The Lady Mustangs lost a narrow, one-goal decision in Monday's opener. Cora Lanier had a goal and Ryleigh Ramey scored off of a corner kick, while Coach Jacob Harris named Nikolina Wolfe as a defensive standout.
Saddle Ridge boys 5, Dade 3
Elijah Decker had two goals and one assist for the Mustangs. Harrison Gilstrap scored once and delivered a perfect crossing pass to Riley Ledford for another score. Spencer Chadwick found the net once after a long throw-in was mishandled just outside of the box, while Traye Stahl also recorded an assist.
Coach Zach Cleghorn named Jesse Bradford and Eli Hudson as defensive standouts, while Caryson Braccini was praised for his work in the midfield.
Saddle Ridge girls 5, Lakeview 0
The Lady Mustangs won their next-to-last regular season match in shutout fashion as Ramey and Addison Sanders both netted a pair of goals. Presley Walker got on the board off a corner kick, while Wolfe, Maddie Underwood and A.J. Yates were named as defensive standouts.
Saddle Ridge boys 3, Lakeview 1
The Saddle Ridge boys picked up a win on Wednesday behind a pair of goals from Decker and one from Andrew Martin off an assist from Gilstrap. Hudson, Bradford, Chadwick, Braccini and Ledford were noted for their defensive performances.
Trion sweeps Saddle Ridge
The Lady Mustangs closed out the regular season with a 2-1 loss on Thursday. Lexi Underwood had the only goal for the Navy-and-Red, while Ramsey and Sanders were offensive standouts and Yates had a solid afternoon in goal.
Trion won the boys' match, 8-0.
The NGAC tournament began on Monday of this week. Lakeview Middle School will host the girls' semifinals matches this Thursday and the boys' semifinals on Friday. The tournament championship matches are scheduled for Monday, April 26, also at Lakeview.