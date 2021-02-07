The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the LFO Lady Warriors both enjoyed their largest offensive outputs of the season this past Friday night, but it was the visiting team getting the better end of a 79-62 result in Fort Oglethorpe.
LaFayette led by just seven points at the end of the first quarter, but did most of its damage in the second as they outscored LFO, 23-9, to take a 46-25 lead into halftime.
The Lady Warriors (0-16, 0-13) refused to go quietly and begin chipping away at the deficit in the third quarter, eventually getting to within 15 points of the lead. However, the Lady Ramblers would pick up the pace again in the fourth to record the Region 6-AAA road victory.
LaTyah Barber had a big night with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Mykeria Johnson had 20 points and seven steals, while Michaela Baker recorded her first high school double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Fanny Barber had seven points and a pair of assists. Heather Tucker had six points, four steals and three rebounds and Savanna Hall added four points.
Jenna Baker finished with three points. Haynie Gilstrap scored two points, while Haven Yancy had two points to go with three rebounds and a pair of steals.
Ziara Thompson led all scorers with 27 points for LFO. Madison Stookey had a nice game with 16 points and Zoey Gray-Martin added 10, while three each from Kalie Richiez, Christina Gass and Heidi Johnson rounded out the night.
The boys’ game was not played and a make-up date had not been announced as of press time.
Coahulla Creek girls 62, LaFayette 49
The Lady Ramblers dropped last Tuesday night’s opener to the Lady Colts, who entered the game second in the region standings.
LaTyah Barber had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double to go with eight steals, three assists and a block. Michaela Baker had eight points, four rebounds and a steal. Johnson added five points, one board and one steal, while Tucker also had five points to go with four boards and two steals.
Hall finished with two points and four rebounds. Gilstrap added two points and grabbed two boards and Jenna Baker had two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist.
LaFayette boys 63, Coahulla Creek 43
DeCameron Porter erupted for 31 points and the No. 10-ranked Ramblers moved to 14-1 overall and 11-1 in Region 6-AAA.
Aidan Hadaway’s 16 points and Junior Barber’s 10 gave LaFayette three players in double figures. Jaylon Ramsey’s four points and Jaden Morris’ two rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold girls 61, LaFayette 31
Johnson was the only player in double figures for LaFayette (9-8, 6-8) in Saturday’s loss at Ringgold as she finished with a dozen points. Tucker added six, while the scoring was rounded out by five from LaTyah Barber, four from Michaela Baker, two from Sara Pendley and one each by Hall and Yancy.
The game was a make-up of a postponed date earlier in the year.
Adairsville girls 46, LFO 37
The Lady Warriors trailed 23-22 at intermission, but were not able to get past the Lady Tigers last Tuesday. Stookey had 12 for LFO and Thompson added 10. Five from Gracie Cochran, three by Piper Piatt, two each by Richiez, Gass and Gray-Martin, and one from Presley Piatt capped the scoring.
North Murray girls 51, LFO 22
The Lady Mountaineers led 26-13 at halftime and picked up a make-up victory in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday night.
Stookey led the Lady Warriors with six points. Gray-Martin and Gass had four points apiece, while the scoring was rounded out with two points each from Thompson, Catherine Seiffert and Jakia Bentley. Gray-Martin also collected eight boards and blocked two shots.
The LFO boys’ did not play last week.