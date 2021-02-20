After making the GHSA state tournament for the first time in program history last season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers came into the 2020-2021 season attempting to make history repeat itself.
But playing in a newer and tougher region would make it a challenging proposition for the Orange-and-Black and, in the end, they would come up just one win short.
LaFayette, seeded fifth in the 6-AAA tournament, picked up an opening victory over eighth-seeded North Murray, but were outlasted in the quarterfinals by fourth-seeded Ringgold in a hard-fought, nail-biting final battle.
LaFayette girls 58, North Murray 47
The Lady Ramblers opened the tournament last Monday night and led by just two points at halftime. However, Mykeria Johnson bounced back from a scoreless first half to put up 15 points over the final two quarters. She also added five rebounds, four blocks and an assist.
LaTyah Barber matched her with 15 points, adding eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Savanna Hall had a big game inside with 11 points, seven boards and one assist, while Fanny Barber added five points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Michaela Baker finished with four points, four rebounds and a steal. Jenna Baker also added four points and one rebound. Heather Tucker recorded two points, three boards and a pair of steals, while Haynie Gilstrap had two points to cap the scoring.
Ringgold girls 52, LaFayette 48
In a back-and-forth game filled with tough, physical defense from both sides, it would be the Lady Tigers hanging on to finally put away the Lady Ramblers in an intense clash last Wednesday night at Sonoraville High School.
The two teams were tied up at 11 after the opening quarter, knotted at 19 at intermission and went into the fourth period deadlocked at 36 apiece, setting up an eight-minute showdown for a state berth.
Ringgold forged a four-point lead, but were not able to put any more distance between themselves and LaFayette. Johnson scored eight consecutive points for the Lady Ramblers to keep them in the game and Jenna Baker’s put-back of her own missed shot got the Lady Ramblers to within two at 50-48 with 1:43 to play.
However, it would turn out to be the final points of the night for LaFayette.
Coming out of a timeout with 20.8 seconds to play, the Lady Ramblers knocked the ball away on Ringgold’s inbound pass, but they were not able to come up with the steal. The scramble for the ball eventually resulted in a lay-up for the Lady Tigers with 11 seconds left, effectively sealing the win.
Johnson led all scorers with 24 points for the Lady Ramblers (12-9), followed by nine from LaTyah Barber and five from Michaela Baker. Haven Yancy added four, while two each from Hall, Tucker and Jenna Baker capped the scoring.