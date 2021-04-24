042821_CCN_PurcellTorbett.jpg

LaFayette’s Caylee Purcell gets set to hit a shot as her teammate, Morgan Torbett, keeps her eye on the ball during the No. 2 doubles match against Gilmer in the Class AAA state playoffs last week.

 Scott Herpst

An outstanding season unfortunately came to an early end for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers last Tuesday as the Region 6 runners-up were defeated, 3-2, by the visiting Gilmer Lady Bobcats, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, in the opening round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Abby Keys picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles for LaFayette, while the No. 1 doubles team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy won their match, 6-3, 6-2.

Gilmer would win the other two singles matches. Grace Hamilton was beaten, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 2 singles and Rylee Stansberry lost her match, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.

The deciding match would go three sets before Gilmer claimed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory to clinch the win. It was just the second match loss of the season for LaFayette’s No. 2 doubles team of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett.

LaFayette ended the season with a 12-3 overall record.

Recommended for you