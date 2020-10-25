It had been nearly a decade since the last time Ringgold and LaFayette had faced each other in a regular season football game and for the fans in attendance at Jack King Stadium on Friday night, the 53rd all-time meeting between the Tigers and Ramblers was more than worth the wait.
Ringgold rallied from deficits of 14-0 and 26-14 to go ahead by three with 3:29 to play. But LaFayette used a four-play, 75-yard drive in less than 90 seconds to regain the lead before stopping the Tigers one final time to pick up a thrilling 33-29 Homecoming win over Ringgold in the first meeting between the longtime rivals since 2011.
It was a signature win for LaFayette head coach Paul Ellis, who admitted to shedding a tear or two after the final whistle.
“We respect Ringgold,” Ellis said. “Coach (Robert) Akins is a class act and Coach (Austin) Crisp used to coach here and I think the world of him. It’s a class program and that’s why I’m so emotional about this (win) because they’re really good and it makes me proud to win against such a quality opponent.”
The Ramblers dominated the first quarter as they built a 14-0 lead. Jamario Clements had a pair of 2-yard TD runs to cap a 13-play, 65-yard opening march and a 10-play, 74-yard drive, kept alive by a big fourth-down catch by Jacob Zwiger at the Ringgold 27.
The Tigers didn’t pick up their initial first down of the night until less than seven minutes remained in the half, but they would land a body blow with 6:25 left before halftime as quarterback Mason Parker found a crease near the Ringgold sideline and sprinted 40 yards to cut the lead to 14-7.
However, LaFayette would use another third lengthy drive of the half to add to its lead, moving 67 yards in 16 plays and taking nearly six minutes off the clock. A big third-down catch by Zwiger and a huge 17-yard fourth-down grab by Trey Taylor set up Clements for a 1-yard TD plunge with just 27 seconds left in the half.
A missed extra point would give the Ramblers a 20-7 lead and defensive back Jalen Suttle preserved the score by picking off a pass at the LaFayette 2-yard line just before intermission.
Ringgold would get the first score of the second half with 3:35 left in the period. Jacob Garnica’s 25-yard catch on third down kept the chains moving and Kori Dumas would get the ball in the endzone from four yards out, while Landon Eaker’s second PAT of the game pulled the Tigers to 20-14.
But a 30-yard kickoff return by Suttle and a 17-yard keeper by quarterback Jaylon Ramsey moved the ball to midfield. Another big 10-yard, third-down catch by Taylor was followed by an athletic 31-yard scamper by Ramsey to set up Clements fourth score of the night from a yard out. A failed conversion pass left LaFayette in front, 26-13, with 1:03 left in the third.
Needing to score fast, Dumas took a swing pass from quarterback Mason Parker on the very next play from scrimmage and outraced the Ramblers for a 53-yard score, while Eaker’s kick brought the Tigers back to within five at 26-21.
Getting the ball back after a LaFayette punt with 10:29 left in the game, the Tigers used a methodical 16-play, 87-yard drive that took exactly seven minutes off the clock.
The Ramblers were flagged for two costly pass interference calls to move the chains before Price Pennington found paydirt from four yards out with 3:29 to go. Garnica then hauled in the conversion catch to give the Tigers’ their first lead of the night, 29-26.
But Ringgold’s lead would last exactly four plays as LaFayette went 75 yards in just four plays to regain the advantage. Ramsey clicked off back-to-back runs of 8 and 13 yards before Taylor got behind the Ringgold defense to haul in a 37-yard completion down the Tigers’ 17.
One play later, Ramsey split the defense with a run up the middle that ended with him celebrating in the endzone before Jacob Brown split the uprights with the PAT.
The Tigers would get one final shot to win the game with 1:57 to go and a catch by Jordan Wideman moved the ball out to the Ringgold 34. But, following an long incomplete pass attempt downfield, Brent Minor came across the line on a safety blitz and sacked Parker for a 10-yard loss on third down before Suttle broke up a long pass attempt on fourth-and-16 with 1:09 to play.
“We want play in big ball games and you have to win those games if you want to go somewhere,” Ellis said of the important Region 6-AAA victory. “We still have a long way to go though...but I think this will help get us a step forward and those kids now know we can do this, even if the chips are down.”
Ramsey carried 22 times for 168 of LaFayette’s 292 yards on the ground, while Clements added 93 yards on 21 carries, all but two coming in the first half. Taylor had 29 yards on seven rushes and a team-high 64 yards on three catches. Ramsey finished 9 of 17 through the air for 134 yards, while Junior Barber added 41 yards on three grabs.
Ringgold ended the night with 185 yards rushing as Dumas set the pace with 89 yards on 18 carries. Parker picked up 76 yards on 12 attempts and completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards to six different receivers. Dumas led the way with 53 yards on his one catch.
“A lot of good things happened tonight,” Ellis mentioning several players who contributed to the win with key plays. “And I thought our defense under Coach Matt Yarbrough, played lights out. We bent at times, but we played hard all night.”
Hunter Deal also recorded a sack for LaFayette, while Kyle White and McCain Mangum teamed up for a sack for Ringgold.
LaFayette (3-3, 3-1) will play at Coahulla Creek this Friday night, while Ringgold’s next opponent will also be the Colts, though the game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 noon at Don Patterson Field.