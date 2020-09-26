The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more victories last Monday night at home, blowing out Armuchee, 25-6, 25-9, before cruising past Chattooga, 25-5, 25-18.
Imani Cook had 10 kills and five blocks on the evening. Sarah Ray had nine kills, eight aces, three digs and two blocks. Jaden Tucker finished with eight kills, as did Markella Johnson, who also recorded up two digs.
Colby Charland had 38 assists, five aces, two kills and one block. Kloe Ludy had 22 digs and two aces. Alex Wysong had five digs, two kills and two aces. Daisy Felipe added two aces to go with a dozen digs, while Shelly Warren had three kills, one block and one ace.
The Lady Ramblers picked up a 25-10, 25-7 victory over Temple on Thursday night, but LaFayette’s seven-match winning streak was snapped later in the evening with a loss to Class AAAAA Calhoun, who hosted the tri-match. The Lady Ramblers won the opening set, 26-24, but dropped the next two, 25-22 and 15-12.
Charland finished with 53 assists for LaFayette to go with three kills, three aces and a half-block. Cook hammered home 21 total kills and added 2.5 blocks on the night. Tucker, Ray and Johnson all picked up 11 kills. Ray added three aces, Johnson finished with two aces and Tucker had a pair of half-blocks.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Wysong (three kills), Felipe (one ace) and Ludy (one assist, one kill, one ace).
LaFayette closed out the week by winning of its matches and taking home the championship trophy from the Raider Rally Tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School on Saturday.
LaFayette went 3-0 in pool play. They opened with a 25-18, 25-9 victory over Lookout Valley, followed by a 25-23, 25-12 win over Christian Heritage before closing out pool play with a 25-10, 25-20 victory over region rival Sonoraville.
The Lady Ramblers would face Christian Heritage again in the first round of bracket play and took down the Lady Lions, 25-10, 25-15, to set up a rematch with Sonoraville in the championship. LaFayette would then put away the Lady Phoenix, 25-22, 25-11, to win the title.
Cook had 25 kills, nine blocks and one ace during the day. Johnson had 24 kills, six aces and 2.5 blocks. Ray finished with 16 kills, 11.5 blocks, 10 digs and five aces. Tucker had 16 kills and three blocks, while Wysong had 13 kills, seven aces and a block.
Charland had 82 assists in the five matches, while also adding nine kills, nine blocks, nine aces and nine digs. Ludy had 33 digs and four assists and Felipe chipped in with 21 digs from the back row for the Lady Ramblers (32-4).