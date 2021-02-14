If the LaFayette Ramblers have learned just one thing over the past five successful seasons, it’s that when February rolls around, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot.
And that’s exactly what the Ramblers got from Adairsville last Tuesday night.
Trailing by double digits in the second quarter, LaFayette was able to get back in the ball game, grab the lead and hang on at the end to finally put away the pesky Tigers, 78-75, in a thrilling Region 6-AAA game at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
The combination of Adairsville’s outside shooting and the athleticism of swingman T.J. Printup, Jr. gave LaFayette problems in the first half as the Tigers built a 23-14 lead after one quarter and increased their advantage to 11 early in the second.
However, the Ramblers didn’t panic. Six straight points by Jaylon Ramsey cut into the Tigers’ lead and the Ramblers would go into halftime down by just three, 39-36.
Aidan Hadaway scored six straight points for LaFayette early in the third quarter before the Ramblers took the lead, 48-47, on a short jump hook in the lane by Porter with 3:54 to play in the period. The senior would show off his perimeter game with three 3-pointers over the rest of the quarter to give his team a 61-53 advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.
The lead would swell to 10 points in the opening minute of the final quarter when Adairsville came storming back. A couple of tough 3-pointers from Tucker Deams would highlight the rally as LaFayette’s lead was sliced down to 73-71 with 2:07 to play.
Ramsey answered with a basket off an offensive rebound and Porter drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws, but Printup responded with a drive to the basket and the Tigers caught a break when LaFayette turned it over shortly after inbounding the ball.
However, a missed shot would force Adairsville to put Junior Barber on the line with 28 seconds to go. The junior hit 1 of 2 at the line to get the lead back to five and Porter would come up with a defensive rebound after the Tigers missed a rushed 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.
LaFayette missed three consecutive free throws in the closing seconds, but one final full-court heave by the Tigers at the buzzer was well off the mark as LaFayette picked up the hard-earned victory.
Hadaway scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and led LaFayette with 17 rebounds, while Porter scored 24 points and pulled down 14 boards. Thirteen points from Barber, 11 from Ramsey and two by Zach Barrett rounded out the night for the Ramblers.
LaFayette girls 74, Adairsville 25
There would be no such drama in Tuesday’s opener as the Orange-and-Black dropped the hammer early, taking a 31-8 lead after the first quarter and rolling to the victory.
LaFayette’s two seniors, LaTyah Barber and Savanna Hall, were key contributors in the win. Hall scored four points, pulled down five rebounds and had a pair of steals, while Barber flirted with a quadruple-double.
She scored 19 points and added seven boards, nine steals and five assists.
Mykeria Johnson had a team-high 26 points to go with three rebounds and five steals. Heather Tucker had 11 points, two rebounds and four steals. Fanny Barber added nine points, six rebounds and two steals, while Haven Yancy finished with five points, seven boards and two steals.
LaFayette boys 63, Coahulla Creek 38
In a make-up game in Varnell on Thursday, the Ramblers led 39-13 at the break and coasted to the win.
Barber dialed long distance six times and finished with 20 points, followed by Hadaway with 18. Ramsey dropped in eight points. Porter picked up seven, while the scoring was rounded out by five points from Barrett, three from Gray Payton and two from Kendall Culbreth.
LaFayette boys 63, North Murray 44
The visiting Ramblers (18-1, 15-1) got out to a 28-13 lead at intermission on Friday before pouring it on in the second half and locking up the No. 1 seed for the region tournament.
Barber poured in 27 points in the victory. Hadaway scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, while the scoring was rounded out by seven points from Porter, five from Ramsey and four by Jordan Kennerly.
LaFayette girls 58, North Murray 39
In Friday’s opener, Johnson erupted for 28 points as the Lady Ramblers coasted to the win. Johnson also had four steals to go with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. LaTyah Barber also had a solid night with 17 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Hall had four points, six rebounds and three steals. Michaela Baker matched her with four points, while also pulling down seven boards. Tucker had three points, two assists and a team-high seven steals, while Fanny Barber finished with three points and three steals for LaFayette (11-8, 8-8).
The Lady Ramblers opened the region tournament against North Murray. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time.