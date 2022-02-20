Save for a one-point victory over Heritage in the finals of Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas tournament back in late December, the LaFayette Ramblers haven’t had too much in the way of challenges this year.
In fact, that 43-42 win over the Generals still stands as the only single-digit victory LaFayette has had all season long.
That was until Saturday night when the No. 3-ranked team in the state got all they wanted and more.
Third-seeded Adairsville stood toe-to-toe with top-seeded LaFayette for a full 32 minutes before falling one point short, 58-57, in the Region 6-AAA boys’ tournament championship game at sold-out and jam-packed Dan Priest Arena.
“Adairsville is a very dangerous team,” LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers said. “They have so much talent and they’re really scary because they can score in a hurry and shoot the three. Plus (T.J.) Printup is a match-up problem for everybody and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make some noise in the state tournament. When they get on a roll, they’re tough.
“We haven’t been tested a whole lot this year, but we have been (tested) in the past and we have a lot of the same guys out there this year, so that experience sticks with you. Plus, we’re just resilient. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
With the gymnasium’s namesake among those looking on in attendance, the 2021-22 Ramblers became just the second LaFayette basketball team to reach 24 straight wins without a loss in a single season and the first Rambler squad to win three consecutive region basketball crowns.
The Ramblers’ 1984 squad also started out 24-0, but were knocked out of the postseason with a loss to Dalton in the region playoffs after defeating the Catamounts twice during the regular season.
Saturday night’s crowd saw the Ramblers dominate the opening quarter, despite foul trouble for both Jaylon Ramsey and Jordan Kennerly. LaFayette bolted out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter play and extended it to 28-14 early in the second quarter.
However, the Tigers got eight points from Printup, an All-Region first team selection, in the second, including a pair of 3-pointers, and the Ramblers’ lead evaporated down to three with two minutes to go before the Orange-and-Black took a 32-27 lead into halftime.
LaFayette’s lead was completely erased as the final seconds ticked off in the third quarter. But Aidan Hadaway, the 6-AAA Player of the Year, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner and the Ramblers regained a three-point lead going into the fourth.
Hadaway opened the final quarter with two more quick baskets and the Ramblers built a 52-45 advantage when Adairsville’s Jordan Carson hit a big 3-pointer to help change the momentum. Tre Mitchell added two free throws with 3:30 to play and the Tigers’ deficit was suddenly two at 52-50.
It was down to a 56-55 LaFayette lead after a driving lay-up by Printup with one minute remaining and Adairsville caught a break when LaFayette turned it over on its next possession.
Inbounding the ball on the baseline under the Ramblers’ basket, Adairsville nearly was whistled for a five-count before opting for a long pass into the backcourt. However, Ramsey went up high to intercept the ball near the half-court line and his steal ultimately led to a pair of clutch free throws by Junior Barber with 19 seconds to go.
Crashing the boards after Printup missed a shot on the Tigers’ next possession, Mitchell drew a foul and made 1 of 2 at the line. Adairsville immediately fouled Hadaway on the rebound, but he would miss the front end of the 1-and-1, giving the Tigers one last possession with nine seconds to go.
Printup drove strong to the basket where he collided with Hadaway, who was set up to take the charge. Unfortunately for LaFayette, Hadaway was the one called for the foul and Printup stood at the charity stripe with two shots in hand and his team down by two with 1.6 seconds left on the clock.
Printup swished the first free throw, but the second shot went a little too long and careened off the back of the rim. The ball seemed to hang in the air as a pair of Tigers jumped to grab it, but Hadaway got to it first and time would expire before Adairsville could commit another foul.
Hadaway had 16 of his 23 points in the first half, 12 in the opening quarter. Barber finished with 15 points and was 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the final period. Kennerly and Ramsey had eight and seven points, respectively, while Jaden Morris scored three.
Printup led all scorers with 25 points and Mitchell ended the night with 12.
LaFayette will begin the state tournament at home this week against Oconee County (18-9), while Adairsville (16-11) will host Hart County (19-8) in the first round. The Ramblers’ game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to take defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Peppers said about the next game and any subsequent games moving forward in the playoffs. “We also have to have a tunnel vision mindset and take it one game at a time. We just have to focus on improving internally, and when you do that, it kind of takes care of the external.
“It’s been our mindset for the past several years now, just control what you can control and improve yourself instead of worrying about anyone else.”
LAFAYETTE BOYS 75, RINGGOLD 38
After seeing the ninth-seeded Tigers pull of three straight upsets in the tournament, the Ramblers refused to be victim No. 4 as they controlled Friday’s semifinal game virtually from the opening tip.
LaFayette led 39-20 at halftime, and blew the game wide open with a dominant third quarter to take a 66-30 lead into the fourth.
Hadaway finished with 28 points and Barber added 21, while Kennerly went for 12. Ramsey dropped in five points and Zach Barrett added three, while Morris, Dawson Pendergrass and Anthony Henderson all finished with two.