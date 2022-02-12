The LaFayette Ramblers capped a perfect 22-0 regular season and earned the right to host the Region 6-AAA tournament after an impressive 77-51 victory over LFO this past Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
A loud and absolutely jam-packed Dan Priest Arena saw the No. 4-ranked Ramblers (16-0 in 6-AAA) grab a 20-18 lead over the No. 9-ranked Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
LaFayette went up by six points with three minutes to go before halftime, but a free throw by Jamichael Davis was followed up by a 3-pointer from Jayden Dover that sliced the Ramblers’ advantage to 33-31 with 2:22 left in the quarter.
But just when the LFO fans were beginning to get loud, Aidan Hadaway silenced them with a 3-pointer of his own 10 seconds later to jump-start an 8-2 run to end the quarter. Jaylon Ramsey scored the final four points on two nice drives to the basket and the Ramblers took a 41-33 lead into the locker room.
The home team slowly and methodically stretched out its lead throughout the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Junior Barber and a 2-pointer by Hadaway pushed LaFayette’s lead to 17 points with just under three minutes to go.
The Ramblers ended the period with six straight points, including a 19-foot turnaround jumper by Barber to beat the buzzer, increasing the lead to 65-45.
The Warriors would string together six unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but were held scoreless for the final 4:50 of the game as the Ramblers ended the night with a final 9-0 run.
Hadaway scored 27 points in the victory, but it was part of a balanced effort by the LaFayette starters. Barber went for 16 and Ramsey added 15, followed by 10 from Jordan Kennerly and seven from Zach Barrett. Jaden Morris came off the bench to score four.
The Ramblers are the No. 1 seed for the region tournament and the Warriors are the No. 2 seed. Both teams have earned byes to the region semifinals this Friday and both teams have already secured state tournament berths.
Davis had 22 points for LFO (21-2, 14-2) and Brent Bowman added 17. Five from Dover, four by Keenan Walker and three from Amari Burnett rounded out the scoring.
LFO GIRLS 67, LAFAYETTE 26
The first game of the night saw the second-ranked Lady Warriors close out the first half on a 12-4 run before outscoring the Lady Ramblers 19-1 in a decisive third quarter that left no doubt as to the outcome.
LFO (24-1, 16-0), scored the final 17 points of the first half. Christina Collins had seven points in the run and Angel Simmons added six, while Star Alexander and Zoey Gray-Martin each added two as the Lady Warriors opened up a 39-12 cushion at intermission.
They increased their lead to 58-23 going in the fourth quarter and scored the first nine points of the final period before resting their starters with 3:16 remaining.
Christina and Christen Collins had 21 and 19 points, respectively, with Simmons adding 15. Martin scored six points, followed by Ziara Thompson with four and Alexander with two.
The Lady Warriors automatically qualified for the state tournament with the victory and earned a bye to Friday’s region tournament semifinals as the No. 1 seed.
Mykeria Johnson’s 13 points accounted for half of her team’s total. Jenna Baker added six points. Heather Tucker, Fanny Barber and Michaela Baker each scored two points, while Mallony Mitchell added one for LaFayette (9-13, 5-11).
The Lady Ramblers, the region No. 7 seed, were slated to face No. 6 Rockmart in their tournament opener on Monday of this week. Due to newspaper deadlines, results of that game were not available in today’s edition.
The girls’ region tournament is also being played at LaFayette this week.