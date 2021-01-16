The LaFayette Ramblers got solid defense from some of its bench players in the first half and the offense got on track later as they posted a 70-51 victory and completed a season sweep against visiting Murray County last Tuesday night.
Major foul trouble in the first half forced head coach Hank Peppers to go to his reserves and they responded by holding Murray’s dangerous shooters at bay and giving the Ramblers a 25-24 lead at intermission.
Aidan Hadaway, who had to sit for most of the first half with two personal fouls, erupted for 25 points in the second half after scoring seven in the first two periods.
DeCameron Porter added 15 points and Zack Barrett went for 10. Junior Barber scored all six of his points in the second half and Jaylon Ramsey chipped in with three for LaFayette.
LaFayette boys 78, Rockmart 57
After defeating the Jackets, 75-57, earlier this season in LaFayette, the Ramblers completed the 6-AAA sweep in Polk County on Friday, jumping out to a 37-24 halftime advantage and never looking back.
LaFayette (10-0, 7-0) got 28 points from both Porter and Hadaway as the duo nearly outscored the Jackets by themselves. Hadaway also pulled down 15 rebounds and Porter cleaned the glass for 14 boards.
Ramsey added 10 points and dished out eight assists, while eight points from Barber and four by Jordan Kennerly rounded out the night.
Due to newspaper deadlines, details of Monday’s games at Sonoraville were unavailable as of press time. Both boys’ teams went into the contest as the only two still-undefeated teams in the region.
Murray County girls 64, LaFayette 39
After holding on for a four-point victory over the Lady Indians Jan. 9 in Chatsworth, the Lady Ramblers managed just seven second-half points in a cold shooting afternoon.
Mykeria Johnson scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added three blocks and two steals for the Lady Ramblers. LaTyah Barber scored 11 points to go with seven boards, six steals, two blocks and two assists and Savanna Hall had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Michaela Baker finished with four points and eight rebounds, while Heather Tucker completed the stat sheet with one point, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Rockmart girls 78, LaFayette 74
Barber and Lady Jacket standout Keyarah Berry put on quite the individual battle for hoop fans on Friday night and so did their respective teams.
Tied at 72 after four quarters, Rockmart won the overtime session, 6-2, and dealt the Lady Ramblers a tough 78-74 region loss.
Berry had 46 points and her team needed every single one of them to hold off the gritty Lady Ramblers, who dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the region.
Meanwhile, Barber had a career-high 34 points and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds, adding five assists and four steals. Johnson added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Hall finished with seven points and nine boards.
Tucker scored six points to go with two rebounds and two steals. Baker and Haven Yancy each had two points, six boards and an assist, while Haynie Gilstrap filled out the stat sheet with two points and two rebounds.