The LaFayette Ramblers scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter, added one in the third quarter, and allowed just one field goal on defense as they picked up a 21-3 Region 6-AAA victory at Coahulla Creek (1-6, 0-5) on Friday night.
Quarterback Jaylon Ramsey was 4 of 11 for 33 yards in the air and rushed 16 times for 140 yards, accounting for all three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 15 and 28 yards, while connecting with Dawson Pendergrass on a 28-yard TD pass.
Pendergrass, seeing his workload increased with starter Jamario Clements out with an injury, ran 16 times for 58 yards and hauled in two passes for 37 yards.
Defensively, David Patterson had seven tackles and two assists. Two of the tackles went for losses, including a sack, while Ben Maanum also recorded a sack as the Ramblers gave up the fewest points they have surrendered all year.
LaFayette (4-3, 4-1) will try to extend its winning streak to three this Friday night as they host Sonoraville (2-5, 0-5), who are mired in a five-game slide, including a 32-0 loss to Adairsville last week.
It will be the final home game of the regular season for the Ramblers.