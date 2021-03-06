The combined pitching efforts of Skyler Cepeda and Davis Richardson held Christian Heritage to just one run on one hit last Monday night, while one big swing from Richardson propelled the Ramblers to a 5-1 victory over the Lions at Edwards Park in Dalton.
The first four batters for the Ramblers reached base in the top of the third inning on three singles and a walk. However, no run would score due to a pick-off at second base.
But Richardson changed all of that moments later as he drove a 2-1 pitch over the centerfield fence for a grand slam to bring in Ross Martin, Blake Mann and Kadin Smith.
The Lions got one of the runs back on a balk call in the bottom of the third, but the Ramblers tacked on one final insurance run in the top of the sixth as Garrison Fults singled before scoring on an error.
Christian Heritage attempted to rally in the sixth inning, getting two men on base with one out. But Cepeda, who started the game on the hill, got back-to-back strikeouts to close out the inning before turning things over to Richardson in the seventh. The senior set the Lions down in order in their final at-bat, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Richardson’s grand slam was his only hit of the game, though he also drew pair of walks. Mann went 2 for 4, while Zain Smith, Dylan Deering and Case Davis each had singles in the win.
Cepeda got the victory, allowing just one earned run on one hit in six innings of work. He finished with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
Southeast 5, LaFayette 1
A pair of errors in the last two innings helped the Raiders to score three runs and pull away for a victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
The Ramblers had just two hits in the game, one each by Fults and Davis. Davis would score the only run for LaFayette on an error in the bottom of the second inning.
Nick Radtke allowed just one earned run on six hits in six innings on the mound. He finished with six strikeouts before Mann worked the seventh. He gave up one earned run on one hit with a pair of walks.
LaFayette 6, Ridgeland 2
A five-run second inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and helped to lift the Ramblers to a home win over their county rivals on Friday night.
Nolan Hughley singled in Austyn Acuff to stake Ridgeland to an early lead in the top of the second, but two walks, two errors and three singles helped the Ramblers take the lead. Cody Cook layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run, Deering singled in another run and Nick Adams picked up an RBI the hard way as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
A walk, a passed ball and another error in the third brought in the final run of the night for LaFayette, while the Panthers added a run in the fourth as Chris Maddeaux came home on a Robert Jent single.
Mann and Smith also had singles for the Ramblers, while Hudson Couch had the only other hit for the Panthers.
Richardson pitched the first 5.2 innings for LaFayette (6-3). He gave up just one earned run on two hits. He walked six batters, but fanned 12 more for his second win of the week. Mann allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.
Curtis Wells started for Ridgeland (1-4). He allowed five runs, though none were earned. He gave up three hits and three walks with one strikeout, while Jent pitched 4.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen. He walked four and fanned seven, while the run he gave up was unearned.