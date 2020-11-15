After winning the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association district volleyball championship last month, the 10-under LaFayette Blazing Ramblers added a state championship to its trophy collection over the weekend.
Playing in the GRPA state tournament in Carrollton, LaFayette opened on Friday with a 25-19 victory over Madison County to advance in the winners’ bracket. They defeated Calhoun, 25-23, in the winners’ bracket final later on Saturday, but would face Calhoun again in the finals after Calhoun battled back through the elimination bracket.
The Blazing Ramblers fell 25-21 in the match-up, meaning there would be one final match to determine the championship in the double-elimination event.
And in that final match, LaFayette rebounded with a 25-20 victory over Calhoun to claim the title.
Team Beast, the 12-under state qualifier from LaFayette, made it to the finals of their state tournament, but ran up against an old nemesis in the championship.
LaFayette began the tournament on Friday with a 25-10 rout of Jefferson, but dropped a 25-16 decision to the same Dalton that defeated them for the district title in October.
Team Beast answered by powering its way to three straight wins later on Saturday, knocking off Madison County (25-12), Carrollton (25-13) and South Bryan County (25-20) to earn a rematch with Dalton, needing two win twice to claim the crown.
However, Dalton would not let it happen as they defeated LaFayette, 25-22.