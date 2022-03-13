The Gordon Central girls had several athletes do very well last Thursday at their own meet at Ratner Stadium.
The Lady Warriors won two events and had a number of second places as they continue to prepare for their Region 7-2A in a few weeks.
They won one individual event and one relay race with a lot of girls in a few different events.
Meredith Campuzano was the individual winner for the Lady Warriors, winning the discus with a 97 feet, 11-inch effort and she was nearly four feet ahead of the second place finisher.
The girls discus competition was one of the largest in the meet as far as the number of participants. Besides Campuzano, Gordon Central had four other girls entered and they were Jasmine Ullman, Tanya Trammell, Faith French, Aden Victor, and Marilyn Payne.
The Lady Warriors ran very well in the 4-x-200 relay, winning it with a time of 1:58.44. That time was nearly 10 seconds faster than the pace set by the second place group.
Gordon Central had a pair of second-place showings in the meet.
Cassie Chastain was second in the 200-meter run in a race that saw the Warriors had two of the top five places. Chastain was less than a second off first with her time (28.48) and teammate Raniyah Ellis was fifth (30.23).
Kayla Caudill was the runner-up in the high jump in a meet in which she and the winner from Cass both went the same distance of four feet, four inches.
And Caudill earned two medals with a third-place finish in the long jump. Caudill had a 14 feet, eight-inch distance behind two jumpers from Cass.
Gordon Central also had four third places, with two coming individually and two coming in the others in the longer 4-x-400 and 4-x-800 relays.
Jasmine Ullman was third in the shot put and led a line of Gordon Central girls in the final results with the Warriors going 3-4-5-6 in the competition.
Ullman was third with a distance of 30-08. Campuzano edged out teammate Tamari Frazier for fourth place with Campuzano fourth with a 26-01 and Frazier fifth at 26 feet even. Adan Victor was right there with both of them at the end, with her best throw at 25 feet, 11 inches.
Kaity Hames was third in the 800-meter run for Gordon Central behind a pair of girls from Armuchee. Hames wound finish the meet with a time of 2:47.06.
Despite the length of the two-mile relay, the Warriors came up just short of being second in the race, running a 12:51.51 to come in just behind Cass, which officially closed with a 12:51.19. Armuchee won the race with a fast 11:09.60.
The Warriors were also third in the 1,600 relay, running a time of 5:06.71.
Gordon Central had two fourth places as a team.
Freshman Raniyah Ellis was fourth in the 100-meter run, just missing finishing in the top three by four one-hundredths of a second as she ran a time of 24 seconds flat and the third-place time was a 23.96 by a girl from Sonoraville.
The Lady Warriors were also fourth in the 4-x-100 as the top four teams all finished in less than a minute. Gordon Central's four girls combined to run a time of 57.39.
The Warriors will be back in action Saturday when they host their annual Mohawk Warrior Invitational back at Ratner Stadium.