The Gordon Central High School girls basketball team will try to close the regular season on a positive note Friday night when they are at Model.
The Lady Warriors began the final days of the regular season looking at participating in the upcoming Region 7-2A play-in tournament next week after failing to finish in the top two in the league standings.
They also head to Rome Friday looking to snap a two-game losing streak after they dropped a pair of games last week that sent them into fifth place in the Region. (The teams that finish first and second automatically are in the state playoffs while the next four teams that were third through sixth place compete next week for the final two playoff berths out of Region 7).
The Lady Warriors fell to state-ranked and Region champion Fannin County, 64-37, in their first game last week and then dropped a defensive struggle with Dade County, 36-21, in Trenton Friday evening, putting them in fifth place.
The first game against Model almost a month ago was a tough one for Gordon Central as they jumped out to an 18-4 lead a minute into the second period, but wound up losing by 12 points.
Head coach Maci Mills' team is one of the toughest defensive teams around and they also do a great job of pounding the offensive glass, but at times, they have had troubles scoring this year and they are hoping to pick that up, starting this Friday and continuing next week in the Region competition.
Fannin County, which is also currently the second-ranked 2A team in the state in the latest GHSA rankings, has dominated the 7-2A this year as they took a 9-0 league record into these final days of the season. And none of those nine games were even close with all the wins by at least 25 points.
And they have done it on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Region 571-258 in those nine wins. They also held Coosa to 9 points both times they played them, winning 64-9 in their first meeting and 49-9 in their second.
Now the question is -- will they finish as the unbeaten Region champs with a trio of games this week, including back-to-back road games Thursday and Friday when first they go to Model and then wrap things up at Pepperell in Lindale?
Before the Region began, Mills said it was a very even playing field in the Region after Fannin County and she has been right on with that comment with a lot of places still up in the air as the hours count down on the regular season.
But those last few hours also include a lot of basketball still be played so teams still have hope they can finish strong, get into the postseason and then start anew.
At the outset of this week, Dade County was in second place in Region 7 at 7-3, but the Lady Trojans still have one more game against Fannin County and that came Tuesday night in the mountains. A loss would be their fourth and could put them in a tie with Chattooga, who began this week at 6-4 and sitting in third place.
Pepperell, who the Lady Warriors split with this year, is in fourth place at 5-5 while Gordon Central is a half-game back at 5-6 and really needing a win against Model.
The Lady Blue Devils started the week 2-7 and had three games to play and realistically needed to win them all to have any hope of making just the play-in tournament.
Coosa started the week at 1-10 and was looking to play the spoiler role in their final game of 2022 Tuesday night against Chattooga.
The Lady Warriors were 11-10 to start this week and had an open date Tuesday night.