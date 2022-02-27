For the first time since they played for the state championship 12 seasons ago, the LFO Lady Warriors are through to the quarterfinals.
The Red-and-White used big first and third-quarter runs to knock off Hart County at home this past Wednesday night and followed up with huge second and fourth quarters on Saturday to pull away from Thomson in a second-round contest at LFO.
It will only get tougher for the second-ranked Lady Warriors from here as Region 5 runner-up Greater Atlanta Christian (23-6) is slated to play at LFO Tuesday of this week at 6 p.m. in an Elite 8 matchup.
The fourth-ranked Lady Spartans opened the postseason with a 61-42 win over White County before a 67-44 win over Region 3 champion Johnson-Savannah.
LFO GIRLS 56, HART COUNTY 45
The Lady Warriors sputtered at times, but still had enough in the tank to take down the Lady Bulldogs for the program’s first playoff victory since the 2009-10 season.
The first three minutes of the game saw both Christen and Christina Collins knock down 3-pointers, while Hart County turned the ball over three times and missed one shot. Christen Collins also had a steal that led to an Angel Simmons lay-up and an 8-0 lead before the visitors called a timeout.
The run eventually got to 10-0 before Hart County got on the board and LFO later added the final eight points of quarter, including a Gracie Cochran lay-up that beat the buzzer and gave the Lady Warriors a comfortable 22-8 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs, however, continued to stick around and cut into the deficit in the second quarter, eventually pulling to within 30-22 at intermission. But as they did to start the first half, LFO opened the second half on a 12-0 run over the first 4:30 of the third to make it a 20-point game at 42-22.
However, Hart County countered with their own 12-0 run to get back in the game and they scored the first six points of the final quarter to suddenly make it a five-point game, 45-40, with 6:16 to play.
Christen Collins and Skye Alexander got much-needed back-to-back buckets for the home team and the LFO defense forced a Hart County turnover with 5:20 to play before LFO began running some clock.
They methodically built the lead back to nine with two minutes to go, while Cochran came up big on the boards late. She grabbed a key offensive rebound with 1:13 remaining and hit 1 of 2 free throws before grabbing a Hart County miss with a minute to go. That rebound led to two free throws by Christina Collins with 55 seconds left, which iced the win.
“We normally have pretty good first and third quarters,” head coach Dewayne Watkins said. “That’s been our best two quarters most of the year. We kind of lost our focus late in the third for a little bit, but we were able to gather ourselves.”
Christina Collins, honored at halftime for scoring her 1,000th career point in the region tournament, made 8 of 10 free throws in the second half and finished with a game-high 24 points. Christen Collins added 14. Cochran and Simmons both scored seven, while Alexander and Princess Simmons each added two.
Dakota Phillips put up 19 gutsy points for Hart County (15-13) in a losing effort.
LFO GIRLS 61, THOMSON 47
The Lady Warriors led by a narrow 12-9 margin after the first quarter, but piled up 22 points in the second quarter to build a 34-23 lead at intermission.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored LFO 16-10 in the third to chop the lead down to five, 44-39, by the end of period. However, the Red-and-White refused to let them get any closer.
Christen Collins scored nine of her 20 points in the final stanza and LFO outscored Thomson 17-8 over the final eight minutes.
Collins had three of LFO’s seven 3-pointers on the night. Christina Collins finished with 15 points. Angel Simmons had 13 points with three 3-pointers and Princess Simmons added nine points, while Cochran and Zoey Gray-Martin each dropped in two.
LFO also enjoyed a big night at the free throw line as it made 10 of 12 attempts.
Ty’Leishah Lattimore had 17 points for Thomson (16-8), while Aaliyah Belton added 11.