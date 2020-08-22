The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally got their 2020 season underway last Tuesday night and looked like a state champion contender with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-11 victory over visiting Ringgold in a best-of-five match.
Brooklyn Hudson had five kills, five aces, five digs and a pair of blocks for the Lady Trojans. Emoree Rogers had eight kills and six assists. M.K. Roberts finished with eight assists and five digs, while Arilyn Lee served up eight aces, including the match-winner in the third set.
Melanie Severns had six kills, three aces and a block for the Lady Tigers. Alayna Custer finished with seven assists, four digs and a block. Gracie Milford collected five digs, an ace and a kill, while the rest of the stat sheet included Destiny Cavin (1 kill, 1 block), Abby Roach (1 kill, 1 dig), Cady Helton (2 digs), Allison Wolfe-Driver (1 dig), Iley Barnes (1 kill, 1 block), Meredith Fowler (1 kill) and Makenna Mercer (3 digs).
Gordon Lee kept things rolling on Thursday with a tri-match sweep at LFO.
The Navy-and-White blew past Southeast Whitfield, 25-9 and 25-5, before taking care of the host Lady Warriors, 25-14 and 25-10.
Rogers had 21 assists and five kills on the night. Hudson finished with 13 kills. Roberts ended the evening with 13 assists, 11 digs and six kills and Sam Cramer added seven kills.
The Lady Trojans capped the week by battling against some of North Georgia’s best clubs at the Coosa Invitational and advancing all the way to the semifinals.
Gordon Lee, ranked No. 4 in the latest Class A/AA Public School poll, racked up pool wins over Class AAAA No. 2 Northwest Whitfield (25-21, 28-26), Carrollton (21-25, 25-20, 17-15), Rome (25-10, 25-8) and Class A/AA Public No. 7 Model (25-9, 25-13).
In bracket play, the Lady Trojans rolled past Jackson, 25-10 and 25-8, but dropped a close one to Class AAA No. 3 LaFayette, 25-22, 27-25, in the semifinals.
Rogers had 48 assists, 27 kills and 20 digs on the afternoon for Gordon Lee (8-1). Hudson finished with 36 kills and 26 digs. Roberts picked up 44 assists, 33 digs and 17 kills, while Annie McDaniel helped hold down the back row with 58 digs.