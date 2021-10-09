After ending the regular season by sweeping a pair of matches at Rome High School last Monday, Gordon Lee began its postseason run by winning twice to capture the Region 7-AA/A championship for a fourth consecutive campaign on Saturday.
Gordon Lee defeated the host Lady Wolves (25-23, 25-11) last Monday before rolling past Rockmart (25-7, 25-3).
Brooklyn Hudson spiked 19 kills and added eight digs in the two matches. Emoree Rogers dished out 22 assists to go with six kills. Arilyn Lee added eight kills. Sam Cramer recorded 16 assists and 10 kills, and M.K. Roberts had 10 digs, six kills and four assists.
The Navy-and-White rolled to the region title on their own home court on Saturday afternoon, besting Chattooga (25-9, 25-8) before sweeping a best-of-five match from Dade County in the finals (25-13, 25-8, 25-17).
Lee had 19 kills and four aces on the afternoon. Hudson finished with 18 kills and Cramer recorded 17 kills, 17 assists, six digs, four aces and three blocks. Rogers dished out 31 assists to go with 11 kills and 22 digs, while Roberts had 10 digs in the championship match.
Gordon Lee (36-4) will open the state tournament at home when the playoffs begin on Oct. 20. Its opponent was not known as of press time.