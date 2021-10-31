It wasn’t very long after the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans trudged off the court at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson last November following a narrow 3-2 loss to Pace Academy that the team began to focus on two goals for the 2021 season — get back to the state finals and rewrite the ending.
The first goal was accomplished this past Saturday and done so emphatically.
With many volleyball aficionados around the state anticipating a finals clash between Region 5 rivals Lovett and Pace Academy, few could foresee any scenario that didn’t end with the top two teams in the Class AA/A Public rankings battling it out for a state championship.
However, the Gordon Lee sure did.
The third-ranked Lady Trojans (40-4) not only took down top-ranked Lovett (33-9) in the state semifinals back at LakePoint, they did so in grand fashion by sweeping the Lady Lovett in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19. The win snapped Lovett’s 14-match winning streak coming into the Final Four.
The victory also served as a sweet measure of revenge for Gordon Lee, who dropped a 25-18, 25-18 decision to the Lady Lions in a tournament at Lovett back in late September. Lovett is one of just two teams in Georgia that Gordon Lee has lost to this season, the other being Sequoyah, who will play for the Class AAAAAA title at LakePoint next Saturday.
Their other two losses came at the hands of two out-of-state programs — East Hamilton, who finished as Tennessee Class AA state runner-up, and Mountain Brook, the Class 6A champions of Alabama.
Brooklyn Hudson had 18 kills and 11 digs for Gordon Lee in Saturday’s win. Emoree Rogers dished out 19 assists and added six kills, and Arilyn Lee had nine kills and eight digs. Sam Cramer added 17 assists, eight kills, six digs and four blocks, while M.K. Roberts collected 18 digs and four kills.
The win also gave Gordon Lee a new program record for victories in a single season.
“We’ve been preparing for a year to get back to this point and face these types of teams again,” head coach Kelli Payne said. “The last few weeks of practice have really helped us prepare and our girls are hungry right now. They’ve stepped up in their communication and the way they work as a team.
“I think they needed that little extra push at the end of the first game (in the quarterfinals against Armuchee) because they are level-headed right now. They knew they were going into a fight and they came out prepared and ready.”
The Navy-and-White will have an opportunity to achieve that second goal this Saturday as they will face second-ranked Pace (26-17) in a rematch. The Lady Knights rolled past ninth-ranked Union County in straight sets in the other Final Four match.
“They beat us last year, so that means our girls just want it even more,” Payne added. “They know what they have to do and they’re excited. They thrive on these big games and this is where they’ve pushed themselves all year to be. They’re on a high right now, but I know they’ll