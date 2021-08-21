The LaFayette Lady Ramblers endured some first game jitters last Tuesday night, but settled down to return home from Dalton with a sweep in their first two matches of the 2021 campaign.
LaFayette got past host Dalton, 26-24, 25-16, before thumping Christian Heritage in the nightcap, 25-13, 25-13.
Markella Johnson had nine total kills on the evening. Jaden Tucker threw down eight kills and picked up a block. Caitlyn Lambitz recorded four kills and Colby Charland had her usual all-around solid performance with 27 assists, three kills, four aces and a block.
Alex Wysong had three kills, six digs and a block with Kamryn Johnston recording four aces, three digs and a kill. Daisy Felipe had seven digs, three aces and a pair of assists and Shelly Warren was credited with two kills. The rest of the stats featured Michaela Baker (two kills, one ace, one block) and Bella Brown (one dig).
Two nights later at Armuchee, the Lady Ramblers again got off to a bit of a slow, but rebounded in a big way to defeat the Lady Indians in a best-of-five match on Thursday.
Armuchee took the opening set, 25-22, but the Orange-and-Black came storming back with consecutive victories of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-18.
Charland came up with 35 assists to go with six kills, three blocks, three aces and two digs. Wysong had 12 kills, while Tucker also had 12 kills and added four aces, four digs and one-and-a-half blocks. Sophomore Sierra Cunningham, a Thursday call-up from the JV team, had nine kills and a dig in her LaFayette varsity debut.
Baker threw down eight kills and recorded two aces and two digs. Lambitz had three kills and a half-block. Felipe had a solid night with five digs, four assists, two kills and two aces. Warren recorded five digs, while Brown and Erin Lemons had one dig apiece.
LaFayette closed out their first week of action by tying for third place in the 16-team Coosa Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Ramblers won their first four matches of the day in straight sets, with only one opponent getting to at least 20 points in a set. LaFayette defeated Chapel Hill (25-17, 25-12), Darlington (25-17, 25-16) and Rome (25-23, 25-6) in pool play and they would thump Model (25-14, 25-15) in the first round of bracket play. However, Class 6A Carrollton would keep LaFayette out of a title showdown against Gordon Lee with a 25-15, 12-25, 15-13 win.
It was a big day for Charland, the senior setter, who passed the 3,000-assist plateau for her stellar career. No further individual statistics for LaFayette (7-1) were available as of press time.