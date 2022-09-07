Using a trio of four-run innings, the Sonoraville High School softball team got into the win column in Region 7-4A play Tuesday when they defeated Northwest Whitfield County, 12-4, at The Furnace.

The Bruins were 3-0 and alone in first place in the Region, but the loss dropped them into a three-way tie for first place with Heritage and Central while the Phoenix stayed within range of the top four teams in the league with the victory by improving to 1-3 in the league.

