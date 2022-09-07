Using a trio of four-run innings, the Sonoraville High School softball team got into the win column in Region 7-4A play Tuesday when they defeated Northwest Whitfield County, 12-4, at The Furnace.
The Bruins were 3-0 and alone in first place in the Region, but the loss dropped them into a three-way tie for first place with Heritage and Central while the Phoenix stayed within range of the top four teams in the league with the victory by improving to 1-3 in the league.
The second meeting between Sonoraville and Northwest Whitfield was a complete reversal of the first game when the Bruins won 11-3 on their own field. Northwest followed that game by knocking off archrival Southeast Whitfield County twice to stand unbeaten in the 7-4A before the Phoenix took them down Tuesday in just five innings by the eight-run rule.
In those three wins, the Lady Bruins scored 37 runs, but that hot offense was throttled by Sonoraville's solid pitching and defense. Along with their big night at the plate.
Starting pitcher Lily Holton got the win in the circle, working the first four innings while giving up just three hits and three runs, two of which were earned. She struck out four hitters but did give up five walks.
Offensively, eight different girls had hits with Taylor Martin leading the way by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ava Lambert was one of three Sonoraville players with two hits and she had a real big day, driving in four runs with a double and triple. Erin Garland and Harley Brown also had two hits apiece with Garland driving in two runs and scoring once while Brown scored twice, had a stolen base and drove in another run.
Kelly Green had one hit to drive in two runs and she reached base another time when she was hit by a pitch.
Annslee DeFoor had a hit and an RBI and scored a run as did Ashley Fountain while Emma Springfield had another hit and also scored once.
Chloe Edwards, Maddie Swancy, and Peyton McReynolds each touched home plate for the Phoenix.
The winners got things going right away, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead after one inning.
Northwest Whitfield countered with a run to get within three at 4-1, but Sonoraville opened it up with four more runs in the bottom of the third to build their lead to 8-1.
Bruins scored twice in the top of the fourth and another run in the fifth to close it to 8-4, but the Phoenix finished the game with four more in the bottom of the fifth to get an eight-run advantage and end the game early.