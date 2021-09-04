The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the long drive to Carrollton this past Thursday and dropped the first two games of a three-game Region 7-AAAA series to the Lady Lions of Central by scores of 12-0 and 13-0.
Central belted two homers in a Game 1 no-hitter. Katie Wagner allowed nine earned runs with one walk in four innings of work for the Lady Panthers.
Ridgeland (2-8, 0-4) would collect six hits in the nightcap, including two by Emma Fowler, who also picked up a stolen base. Maggie Dickson, Shayla Rosson, Carlin Scott and Desiree Powell all had singles for the Lady Panthers. Hadley Middlebrooks gave up eight earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout in three innings in the circle.
A date for Game 3 against Central had not been announced as of press time.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled for a three-game region series with Pickens this week. They will play a doubleheader in Jasper on Tuesday before hosting Pickens on Thursday.