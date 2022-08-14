The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a victory against Gilmer on Saturday at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational, but finished the week 1-3 in four total games as all three losses came to teams in Region 7-AAAAA.

RIDGELAND 6, GILMER 3

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In