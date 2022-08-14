The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a victory against Gilmer on Saturday at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational, but finished the week 1-3 in four total games as all three losses came to teams in Region 7-AAAAA.
RIDGELAND 6, GILMER 3
Four runs in the bottom of the first inning and two runs in the fourth would cap the scoring for the Lady Panthers on Saturday morning, while Gilmer got all three of its runs in the top of the third.
Marissa Moreland was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Desiree Powell and Maddie O’Toole also drove in runs, while Emma Fowler, Shayla Rosson and K.P. Harrison each went 2 for 3. Rosson was credited with an RBI.
Freshman Bralie Blevins got her second prep pitching victory. She threw the first 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. Katie Wagner recorded a save, working 3.2 innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
CASS 9, RIDGELAND 6
The Lady Colonels put up six runs in the top of the fourth inning and added one more in the fifth to pull away for a Friday night win at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
Cass scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, only to see the Lady Panthers answer with three in the bottom of the inning. Rosson knocked in a run with a single, while two more scored on errors.
Rosson launched a leadoff homer to begin the third inning, jump-starting another three-run outburst. Moreland singled and scored on a Leah Johnson double. Johnson would later take third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Powell.
However, three Ridgeland errors, a walk and four Cass hits did the damage in the top of the fourth and the game ended an inning later due to the time limit.
Rosson, Moreland and Fowler each went 2 for 3, while Powell and O’Toole each added singles. Blevins allowed eight hits in five innings, though only two of the runs she gave up were earned. She struck out one batter and walked three.
CALHOUN 10, RIDGELAND 1
The lone run for Ridgeland in Saturday’s afternoon contest was scored by Fowler in the bottom of the fourth. She was 1 for 3 in the game, while Rosson went 2 for 2.
Wagner allowed nine hits, but just three earned runs in five innings. She walked two and fanned three.
CARTERSVILLE 12, RIDGELAND 4
The Lady Panthers held a 4-3 lead over the Lady Canes going into the bottom of the fourth on the road last Monday, but the hosts would get nine unanswered runs over the next three innings to put the game away.
All four runs for Ridgeland came in the top of the second. Three walks loaded the bases with two outs and three runs scored on a pair of errors before Fowler put her team in the lead with an RBI-single.
Fowler and Powell each finished the game 2 for 3.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched the first three innings of the game, but took the loss. She allowed six earned runs on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Wagner threw the final two innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout.