091422_CCN_CadyHelton.jpg

Ringgold’s Cady Helton tries to hit a shot over the attempted block of Ridgeland’s Ashley Ladd during last week’s 6-AAA match. The Lady Panthers would get the win and complete the sweep with a victory over Adairsville.

 Scott Herpst

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers defended their home court this past Thursday with a sweep of Adairsville and Ringgold as they began Region 6-AAA play.

Ridgeland scored a 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Lady Tigers of Bartow County before a 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Lady Tigers of Catoosa County.

