Ringgold’s Cady Helton tries to hit a shot over the attempted block of Ridgeland’s Ashley Ladd during last week’s 6-AAA match. The Lady Panthers would get the win and complete the sweep with a victory over Adairsville.
The Ridgeland Lady Panthers defended their home court this past Thursday with a sweep of Adairsville and Ringgold as they began Region 6-AAA play.
Ridgeland scored a 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Lady Tigers of Bartow County before a 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Lady Tigers of Catoosa County.
Natalee McClain finished with 14 kills, six digs and five aces for Ridgeland. CeCe Davenport had 11 kills and three blocks, while Koda O’Dell recorded nine kills, nine digs and three aces in the two-match sweep.
Ashley Ladd had four kills and two aces, Madison Lennon finished with four digs and two aces, and Ivey Stargel had a kill and a pair of aces.
Betsy Hixon chipped in with a pair of digs and Emily Ensley had one ace.
The night’s other match saw Adairsville hold off Ringgold, 26-24 and 26-24.
Kayleigh Carpenter had a team-high seven kills to go with eight digs on the night for Ringgold. Alayna Yarger had five kills and two digs. Cady Helton finished with four kills, seven aces and 14 digs. Genna Pease had four kills, five digs, one ace and one block, while Alayna Custer ended the night with 15 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
Erin Harvey posted 21 digs and Brooke Baldwin had four digs. Sophia Patterson finished with four kills and one ace, while Tiffany Cavin rounded things out with two digs and one block.
Ridgeland hosted a quad-match on Saturday and earned a 25-20, 25-22 victory over Dade County, but fell in straight sets to Boyd-Buchanan (25-21, 25-23) and Heritage (25-22, 25-19).
Ringgold took part in the Volley at The Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek on Saturday and posted victories against Chapel Hill (25-17, 20-25, 15-13) and Chattanooga’s Grace Baptist (25-23, 25-16), but fell to Coahulla Creek (25-23, 11-25, 15-12), Sonoraville (25-18, 25-13) and Northwest Whitfield (25-18, 25-23).
Individual statistics from the weekend were not available as of press time.