The Calhoun High girls track and field team won its first meet of the year last Thursday, taking a highly-competitive three-team meet on its own course.
Just 21 points separated the three participants with the Calhoun ladies coming in first with 70 points. Fannin County was second with 58 points and Sonoraville closed with 49.
The Lady Jackets had six first places on the day, including one in the relays, and sophomore Mariah Anthony had was the difference maker, collecting three of their five individual gold medals.
And Anthony showed her athletic versatility in that trio of wins, with one coming in the sprints, one coming in the hurdles, and the third in the field events.
A couple of key contributors to the team also made their season debuts with seniors Britiya Curtis and Lauren Watson, who has been on the track team for three years, along with Makenzie Cumbee and sophomore Kat Atha competing for the first tiem. The quartet had been key players on the girls basketball team that advanced to the 5A Final Four a couple of weeks ago and got a late start on track.
For Anthony, she was simply outstanding, winning the 100-meters, the 100-meter hurdles, and the long jump as Calhoun had outstanding performances overall in the three events.
In the 100 meter race, she ran a 12.95 for the only time under 10 seconds and she also led a parade of runners in white-and-gold to the finish line as Calhoun had five of the top six places.
Curtis, in her first race of the year, was second with a 13.04 snd after that, Lady Jackets were fourth, fifth, and sixth.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Calhoun claimed the first four places with Anthony first, Atha second, senior Lillian Bunch third, and Land Banks coming in fourth.
Anthony and Atha were stride-for-stride all the way before Anthony took first with a 17.45 and Atha was second at 17.56. Bunch was third at 18.62 and Land was fourth.
And Anthony was a big winner in the long jump, an event the Yellow Jackets were 1-2 in.
Anthony won with a distance of 15 feet, 10.5 inches and freshman teammate Maggy Abernathy was second at 14-05.
And Abernathy and senior Asiyah Pritchett tied for first place in the high jump for Calhoun as both she and Abernathy both went a height of four feet, six inches.
Libby Brannon had a first place for the Lady Jackets by winning the triple jump with a solid 31-07.5. She was a winner by two feet with the second place jump a 29-07.5.
Calhoun's other gold medal came from Cumbee when she won the 200-meter run in an event in which Calhoun had two of the first five finishers.
Cumbee won with a 27.75 and had the only time under 28 seconds. Sophomore Anna Grace Braden was fifth in the pack with a 30.05, just ahead of Abernathy's 30.07.
In the relays, Calhoun won the 4-x-100 and had three of the top four finishes. The CHS A team won with a 53.73 and Sonoraville was second with a 54.23. The Calhoun B team was third, running a 57.43 and the Calhoun C group was fourth at 58.82.
The Calhoun 4-x-800 relay A team was second behind Fannin County and the 4-x-200 relay A team was third producing a 2:05.81 to place behind Sonoraville, which had a 2:04.23.