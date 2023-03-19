The Calhoun High girls track and field team won its first meet of the year last Thursday, taking a highly-competitive three-team meet on its own course.

Just 21 points separated the three participants with the Calhoun ladies coming in first with 70 points. Fannin County was second with 58 points and Sonoraville closed with 49.

