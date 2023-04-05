For the third consecutive year, the Calhoun High School girls soccer team is headed to the playoffs.
And for the second straight year, they begin play at home.
The Lady Jackets, who completed the 2023 regular season Friday night with a road game at Heritage in Ringgold, will begin in the GHSA 5A Playoffs Round of 32 at 5:30 p.m, Tuesday, April 11 with a home game against Eastside.
Eastside is the third place out of the Region 8-5A and the Eagles were 7-5 in their league.
The Lady Yellow Jackets, under the direction of second-year head coach Taylor Sumrall, finished the year 4-1 in the Region and were second behind Dalton, which won it with a 5-0 mark.
All six teams in the league are on spring break with no school and no games except for Calhoun, which went to Heritage Friday night and the Lady Generals are also putting the cap on an outstanding regular season as they were not only the Region 7-4A champions, but they also were 12-1-2 overall on the season going into the match. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
And like Calhoun, the Lady Generals were looking to use the match as a final tune-up before they jump into the elimination games this week. Neither team can move up or down and their destinations are set for the upcoming playoffs to start, so besides wanting to get one more victory and not have any injuries along the way, they were just looking to polish up some final tendencies heading into this coming week.