The 2022 schedule for the Calhoun High School softball team is out.
And it looks to be a doozy. Challenging is the word that comes to mind but then that is just the way head coach Diane Smith likes it.
And she hasn't hid that we'll play anyone, anywhere, anytime in the past.
"I want to play the best teams when we can play," Smith has said. "When I contact these teams about playing in their (weekend) tournaments, I tell them to sign me up for the best teams you got. I think that's how you get better as a team. I think that's how you get better as a player. And I want my girls to understand that when they walk out on that field, they're going to be challenged. That's just the way I've always made out the schedule."
And nothing has changed. Including the pace of the schedule, with the Lady Yellow Jackets playing 25 games in approximately 70 days with the first night of the GHSA playoffs to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18 with the if needed games set for the next day on Oct. 19.
The Region 7-5A schedule, which again has 15 games for each of the six teams involved with everyone playing each other three times, also comes real fast -- starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Woodland or less than two weeks after the first game.
August has the Lady Yellow Jackets starting the campaign against a variety of opponents and includes two of their non-league tournaments. But after they start playing the Region games, the team will have just one non-league opponent and tournament left on the agenda.