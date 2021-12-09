The Calhoun High School girls remained on a roll Wednesday night, clobbering Paulding County, 55-22,at The Hive. 

The victory was the team's sixth in seven games to start the season with head coach Jaime Echols' using everyone on his team in the easy win that saw them never trail.

The win over the 6A Patriots came just 24 hours after they belted Pickens County, 61-46, on Tuesday to start what was a good week with two wins in two games.

