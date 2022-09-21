The Calhoun and Sonoraville High School softball teams will take a break from their current respective Region 7 races Monday evening when they meet at The Furnace.
Both ballclubs have been busy for the past six weeks, playing a lot of games and getting into the meat of their Region schedules as Calhoun is currently battling with Cartersville for supremacy in the 7-5A while Sonoraville is fighting to ensure a playoff berth out of the mighty 7-4A league.
The Lady Jackets, with a lot of freshmen in the fold, are having an outstanding season, entering the game with an excellent 16-5 record.
That includes an 8-2 mark in the 7-5A that has them in second place behind Cartersville heading into the third and final round of Region games, which begin Tuesday when the black-and-Vegas-gold take on Woodland.
They fell to 8-2 in the 7-5A Tuesday afternoon with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purple Hurricanes, which won it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh after the teams were tied at 6 going into the last inning.
The loss became their first two-game losing streak of the fall campaign but came on the heels of an eight-game win streak that featured four wins in the 7-5A and four victories out of the league.
Their success has been a true team effort thus far with a lot of girls in different age groups making them go.
Seniors Aryian Berner and Alexis Speer, juniors Layla Baker, Sydney Bullard, Elizabeth Wilkey, sophomore Lyla West, and freshman Maggy Abernath, Jordan Baker, and Avery Eury have been among the team's top hitters to this point and each has also played well defensively.
The Yellow Jackets have also relied on three different arms to take care of business in the circle with junior Avery Greeson and Athens Hudson along with freshman Ansley Hall all throwing well while continuing to grow as players.