The Calhoun and Sonoraville High School softball teams will take a break from their current respective Region 7 races Monday evening when they meet at The Furnace.

Both ballclubs have been busy for the past six weeks, playing a lot of games and getting into the meat of their Region schedules as Calhoun is currently battling with Cartersville for supremacy in the 7-5A while Sonoraville is fighting to ensure a playoff berth out of the mighty 7-4A league.

