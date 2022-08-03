Their one and only scrimmage is now behind them.
Which means the Calhoun High School softball team is ready to get down to business.
Head coach Diane Smith's young team, which is looking for another trip to the Elite 8 state tournament after making it last year, makes its summer debut this week, starting on Wednesday, with a challenging few days of play.
First, they are off to the Tennessee border to face Gordon Lee, which was in the 4A state finals last year. Then on Thursday afternoon, they are at Sonoraville, which was in the 3A state finals last year.
Then on Friday and Saturday, they are in their first tournament with trips to Heritage Point Park in Dalton with games each day.
"That's the way we like it," Calhoun head coach Diane Smith recently said. "We want to play that good non-Region competition and so we're starting with a defending state champion and then playing Sonoraville, which is coming off a great season and a has a lot of players coming back. And then I know we'll see good competition in Dalton because we always do. So we do have a tough week right out of the chute, but that's okay. It will only make the girls good better."
She has a young team this year with just two seniors -- third baseman Aryian Berner and outfielder/pitcher Alexis Speer -- and a slew of freshmen and sophomores, but says they have serious potential.
"I love what my little girls have been doing," Smith said. "And they've put a lot of work in to get us ready for the season. We're young, so we might have some ups and downs, like not just young teams, go all teams go through, but
Sports Editor
