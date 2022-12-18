The Calhoun High School girls basketball team will look to continue its torrid start to the season when they close this week at the North Murray Mistletoe invitational Wednesday at North Murray High School.
The Lady Jackets split a pair of games last week and may enter the tournament not having electrifying guard Tabby Curtis, who sat out the Buford game Saturday afternoon with an illness.
And without her, it didn't go well for the young Jackets, who had just one senior in the lineup and took a tough 80-42 loss to the Wolves in a game that appears to be a blip on the radar.
That's because they will look to put it behind them in North Murray, where they play three games against 4A teams in three days, starting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when they take on Northwest Whitfield County.
After that, they are right back at it less than 20 hours later with a noon showdown Thursday against Southeast Whitfield before they wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule and the North Murray tournament at 1 p.m. Friday against Heritage.
Calhoun HS head coach Jaime Echols said the Christmas tournaments (they have another one next week in Adairsville) are always fun.
"We're looking forward to going to North Murray and facing three good basketball teams," he said. "I enjoy the Christmas tournaments. School is out and it's a time we can just focus on basketball. Everybody's in a good mood because everyone is looking forward to Christmas and enjoying the holiday. So I'm looking forward to it because it will be all about the basketball for three days."
He also said there is some sentiments involved, he said.
"We're looking forward to the Northwest game because that's where my wife went to school," Echols said. "We've never played them since I've been here, so my wife is excited about that game and I think it will be a real good game.
"Southeast and Heritage are also good teams and playing well, so it's another tough stretch of games for us. But that's okay because we want to play that good competition to help us continue getting ready for our Region because I think our Region is going to be very tough."
The Lady Jackets began last week with a 56-52 win over Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, their first road win over a team from another state since Echols became the head coach.
Then on Saturday, they fell to Buford, which was out for revenge after the Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Wolves, 72-61, back on Monday, Nov. 21 in the EMC Tip off Classic tournament at Jefferson High School.
The home team jumped out to a 31-11 lead at the end of one period and would never look back.