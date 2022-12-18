The Calhoun High School girls basketball team will look to continue its torrid start to the season when they close this week at the North Murray Mistletoe invitational Wednesday at North Murray High School.

The Lady Jackets split a pair of games last week and may enter the tournament not having electrifying guard Tabby Curtis, who sat out the Buford game Saturday afternoon with an illness.

