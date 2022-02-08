The Calhoun High School girls swim team had a couple of girls shine last Saturday at the GHSA 4A-5A state meet in Atlanta.
Seniors Zoe Tibbs and Phoebe Reid both had strong showings with Tibbs collecting the team's only medal while Reid finished in the top five in two different events.
They were also half of the 200-yard medley relay team that also finished seventh to begin the competition.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished with 106 points and were the last team to go over the century mark. St. Pius X won the 4A-5A state title, but it wasn't easy as they had to fight off Chamblee, finally finishing the meet with 379 while Chamblee was second with 374.
Marist finished a not-so-far-away third with 352 as the race for the top was really only between those three teams. Jefferson County was a distant fourth with 222 points.
For Calhoun, Tibbs had the program's highest finish with a second-place showing in the 50-yard freestyle. Tibbs swam a swift 24.48 time in a race that saw five girls finish in under 25 seconds.
Kate Masters of St. Pius X won the meet's shortest race with a 24.26.
Reid had an excellent meet as well, placing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and then coming in fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 200 IM, Reid had a 2:11.67 and fourth place after she was eighth in the prelims the day before. This despite swimming a faster time in the prelims than she did in the finals.
In the 100 breaststroke, Reid placed fifth with a 1:07.41 but was pushing fourth place as the final time for that swimmer was a 1:07.37 in one of the tightest finishes in the entire meet.
That duo was half of the 200 medley relay that also did very well, placing seventh with a 1:55.25 in a tight race where second through eight place had a time differential of less than five seconds.
Chamblee won the relay rather easily with a 1:40.25 but the second place time was a 1:51.09 and it was close from there with Calhoun less than four seconds off that mark.
The Calhoun girls relay had freshman Bella Peek going first followed by Reid and then sophomore Krystal Ngo was third and Tibbs worked the anchor leg.
That same foursome had nearly the same identical time the day before in the prelims, swimming a 1:55.85 to qualify for the finals.