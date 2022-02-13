Before the current high school girls basketball season started, veteran Calhoun coach Jaime Echols said he thought all the teams in 5A Region 7, at least at the top, were pretty even.
We don't know if Coach Echols was a prophet or a soothsayer in another life, but he nailed this one.
The Lady Jackets closed out the 2021-22 regular season last Friday night in town at The Hive with a solid 49-39 win over Blessed Trinity and that win put them, along with Blessed Trinity, as well as Cass, and Hiram tied for the top of 5A Region 7 standings with all four teams finish tied for first place at 7-3.
"Like I have said before, I think us, Cass, Blessed Trinity, and Hiram are all pretty even," Echols said after the Senior Night festivities last Friday. "I think when we're all playing each other, like we have been, it's just a matter of who is going to play well on that night. And we feel fortunate that tonight, because of our defense, we played well and got a tough win. We'll certainly take it after the way (Blessed Trinity) just shut us down at their place the first time we played them."
That four-way tie for first place at the end of the last night of the regular season then forced a series of coin flips between the coaches to determine seeding for the Region 7 tournament this week at Calhoun High School and after all the heads-tails calls were made and finished, the Yellow Jackets are the two seed in the league competition and will begin play in the tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they take on the winner of the third-seeded Hiram and sixth-seeded Woodland after they played in first-round action Tuesday. (Details of that game were not available at press time).