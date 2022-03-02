The Calhoun High School girls track and field team began the 2022 schedule last Thursday with a triangular home meet against North Murray and Adairsville High Schools.
There were two events -- the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump -- in which the Yellow Jackets had the first three places and basically they produced at least one top three finish, if not higher, in each event they competed in.
In the shorter of the two hurdles' races, Lily Bunch won (19.55) to lead the Calhoun trio and she was the only runner to finish under 20 seconds.
Yadhira Valdivia was second (20.13) in the field and freshman Tiara Lawrence was third (20.49) as the three came in right after each other at the end.
Junior Asiyah Pritchett won the high jump (4-04), finishing in front of sophomore Ryan Wade, who was second (4-02). Sophomore teammate Ayla Hiles was third with a height of four feet even.
Senior Jabria Printup had the Calhoun girls' best day individually, winning two events -- the discus and the shot put.
And she led a strong showing in both weight events with a few girls scoring points for the Lady Jackets.
Printup led a 1-2-4 finish in the discus with Calhoun finishing first, second and fourth. Printup was the winner by more than 40 feet, throwing a 104-05 distance. Senior Cameron Fletcher was second in the field (64-05) and Drilona Pranku was fourth (59-04).
In the shot, the Yellow Jackets had five of the top six throws with Printup coming in first at 33-02. Adairsville took second, but the next four girls were wearing black-and-gold.
Wade took third (26-10.5) with Fletcher coming in fourth (24-08) while Ariez Hogan was fifth (24-03) and Lawrence came in fifth (21-11).