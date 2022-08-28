083122_CCN_LaurenMock.jpg

Ridgeland’s Koda O’Dell tries to push a shot over the attempted block of Heritage’s Lauren Mock. The two former Region 7-AAAA foes faced off at Heritage last week with the Lady Generals earning a hard-fought victory.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

The Heritage Lady Generals opened Region 7-AAAA play with a 25-12, 25-14 home win over Sonoraville last Tuesday.

Joanna Loa had six kills for Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers had five kills, three digs and an ace, while Georgia Taylor had six digs to go with 17 assists.

