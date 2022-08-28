Ridgeland’s Koda O’Dell tries to push a shot over the attempted block of Heritage’s Lauren Mock. The two former Region 7-AAAA foes faced off at Heritage last week with the Lady Generals earning a hard-fought victory.
The Heritage Lady Generals opened Region 7-AAAA play with a 25-12, 25-14 home win over Sonoraville last Tuesday.
Joanna Loa had six kills for Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers had five kills, three digs and an ace, while Georgia Taylor had six digs to go with 17 assists.
The Navy-and-Red also took on previously unbeaten Ridgeland and got past their former region rival in three sets. The Lady Panthers won the opener, 26-24, before the Lady Generals took a 25-13 win in the second set. Heritage polished off the victory with a 15-8 win in the tiebreaker.
Rodgers had seven kills and four aces against Ridgeland. Carmiya Motter finished with 10 kills, and Lauren Mock had five kills and three aces.
The other match of the night saw the Lady Phoenix take the opener from Ridgeland, 25-16, before the Lady Panthers rallied for a 25-23 victory in the second set. Ridgeland later claimed the match with a 15-9 win in the third-set tiebreaker.
Individual statistics for Ridgeland were unavailable as of press time.
The Lady Panthers shrugged off the tough loss to Heritage and took down another former Region 7-AAAA opponent on Thursday as they won at Northwest Whitfield.
The Lady Bruins took the opening set, 25-21, but Ridgeland took over from there. They posted a 25-15 win in the second set before taking the tiebreaker, 15-9.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces for Ridgeland. CeCe Davenport and Koda O’Dell had nine and six kills, respectively. Madison Lennon recorded 10 digs and Emily Ensley dished out 24 assists in the victory.
On Saturday, the Lady Generals played in the Coal Mountain Classic at North Forsyth High School and went 4-2 as they won the Silver Bracket and handed head coach Kari Cooper her 300th career victory in the process.
Heritage defeated Chamblee (25-13, 25-17) in pool play, but fell to White County (16-25, 25-18, 6-15) and North Forysth (11-25, 20-25). In bracket matches, they earned wins over Duluth (25-21, 21-25, 15-7) and South Effingham (25-18, 25-23) before outlasting Creekview in the bracket final (29-27, 22-25, 15-13).
Ridgeland traveled to Marietta to take part in a tournament at Kell and went 2-3 on the day. They fell to Kell in two sets and dropped three-setters to Carrollton and Riverwood. However, they ended the day with 2-0 victories over The King’s Academy and Alexander to win the Silver Bracket. Match scores were not available as of press time.