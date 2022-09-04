090722_CCN_OCAVolleyball.jpg

Mana Gilchrist (left) was named to the All-Tournament Team at the North Georgia Christian Academy Invitational on Aug. 27, while Caroline Tindell was named the tournament’s MVP.

 Contributed

A Saturday in the north Georgia mountains can make for a relaxing day, but Oakwood Christian’s visit to Ellijay on Saturday, Aug. 27 was strictly a business trip.

And the Lady Eagles took care of business.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In