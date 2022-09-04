A Saturday in the north Georgia mountains can make for a relaxing day, but Oakwood Christian’s visit to Ellijay on Saturday, Aug. 27 was strictly a business trip.
And the Lady Eagles took care of business.
Dominating four opponents with straight-sets sweeps, the Navy-and-Gold won the North Georgia Christian Academy Invitational and climbed above .500 in the process.
OCA opened the tournament with a 25-11-25-15 victory over Covenant Christian Academy and followed up with a 25-13, 25-15 win over the host school.
A 25-13, 25-14 victory over Trinity Christian School in the semifinals earned Oakwood a chance at the championship and they took full advantage with a 25-19, 25-9 win over Philadelphia Christian School.
Senior Caroline Tindell was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as she served up 25 aces and delivered eight kills on the day. Mana Gilchrist was named to the All-Tournament Team after 31 kills and five aces in the four matches.
Callie Vona had 75 assists, nine kills and seven aces. Presley Butcher finished with 23 digs, six aces and four kills. Janel Buckels had five kills and four aces, while Trinity Hall finished with six kills, five digs and an ace.
Also contributing to the tournament victory was Sarah Deakins with four aces and two kills, Brianna Cain with three kills, Cheyenne Simpson with two kills, and Bailey Chapman with two kills and two aces.
Oakwood claimed a region win with a 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 win at Cherokee Christian last Monday, and split a tri-match at home on Tuesday. They lost a 25-21, 25-17 decision to Murray County in the opener, but they bounced back to defeat Berean Academy of Chattanooga, 25-23 and 25-16.
Then on Thursday, in Floyd County, the Lady Eagles dropped matches to Gordon Lee (25-19, 25-20) and Armuchee (25-13, 25-13) as part of a tri-match. However, they were able to record a 23-25, 25-12, 15-8 win over host Model.
More on the Lady Eagles’ matches can be found on our website.
