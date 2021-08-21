After two tough losses at Ridgeland last Tuesday, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles varsity team rebounded in a big way on Thursday with three wins in a quad-match at Model High School in Floyd County.
The Lady Eagles beat the host school in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-21, and also posted two-set sweeps of Cedartown (25-17, 25-19) and Dade County (25-18, 25-17), to move to 3-2 overall.
Mana Gilchrist had 36 kills in the three matches to go with 18 digs, five aces, five blocks and three assists. McKenley Baggett recorded 20 kills, 22 digs and four aces, while Avery Green dished out 62 assists and added 15 digs, seven aces, six kills and a pair of blocks.
Anslee Tucker had 30 digs, three assists and two aces. Aby Whitlock finished with 16 digs, four aces, three assists and a kill, while Caroline Tindell collected 16 digs, 10 kills and three aces.
The OCA junior varsity squad was not in action at Model.
Oakwood put up two good fights in Rossville to start the week, but fell to Ridgeland, 30-28, 25-19, before Ringgold claimed a three-set win, 22-25, 30-28, 15-7. No individual statistics were available as of press time.
The Navy-and-Gold closed out the week by rolling past Lyndon Academy for their first region victory of the season in Chickamauga, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11.
No individual statistics were available as of press time. Oakwood’s varsity is now 4-2 overall on the season.
The OCA junior varsity team also faced Candies Creek of Tennessee on Friday night and won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-17. However, the visitors from Bradley County won the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21, before taking the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-12. Oakwood’s JV team is now 0-4 on the season.
No individual statistics were available as of press time.