Nutsedge is one of the worst weeds one can have in their yard. Found in almost every farm or home setting, it frustrates growers and homeowners alike.
Nutsedge, also known as nut grass, refers to members of the sedge family of plants (Cyperaceae). It consists of two species, yellow nutsedge (Cyperus esculentus) and purple nutsedge (Cyperus rotundus).
At first glance, these species look very much alike. However, you can use certain key characteristics to distinguish between them. Knowing which is vital to choosing the right control measure, as yellow and purple differ greatly in how they respond to many control and management methods. Both species are perennials, producing both rhizomes and tubers.
But yellow nutsedge produces single tubers at the tips of rhizomes one quarter to one-half inch thick. Purple nutsedge produces several tubers along a single rhizome (forming chains) and these are slightly smaller than yellow tubers. Purple nutsedge tubers also look bristlier and coarser than yellow nutsedge.
There is, however, a distinct difference in the shape of the leaves. The leaf tip in purple nutsedge is blunter and looks wedge shaped. In contrast, yellow nutsedge leaf tips are more pointed, with a long, tapered end.
The most accurate way to differentiate between these two species, though, is through the tubers. Yellow nutsedge will form only one tuber per rhizome, while purple nutsedge will form tubers (nuts) in chains.
Nutsedge is hard to control, even with non-selective herbicides. Although mulching will control many weeds, it’s a futile effort for nutsedge. The pointed leaves will readily penetrate organic and plastic mulches. They’ve even been known to grow through swimming pool liners and thin layers of asphalt
The key to effective nutsedge control is persistence and prevention. If you see nutsedge starting, try to remove the tuber with the shoot. Continuous tillage will provide good control, but keep after it. Avoid tracking soil from infested areas into “clean” ones, too.
