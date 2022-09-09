A Kingston woman is charged with taking a 2008 Honda Accord from another person at gunpoint near Eagle Park on Aug. 29, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Breana Maria Verta, 22, is charged with felony hijacking, robbery and assault. Verta is being held without bail.
Two women face meth charges, and one faces a drug trafficking charge, after being found with the drug inside the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Brittany Leann Woods, 35, is charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates when she was found with over one ounce of meth while at the Floyd County Jail.
Woods was previously arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident Aug. 29. She is being held without bond.
Kristy Danielle Acrey, 44, was charged with possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates Thursday.
Acrey was being held on charges of felony making terroristic threats when she said she would, “burn down the victims house and kill them” reports stated. She was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct. She is being held without bail.
An East Rome man was charged with aggravated assault Thursday after striking a person with his Ford F-150, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Claude Clifford Terhune IV, 27, is charged with felony aggravated assault for using his Ford F-150 truck to strike another person’s car on the driver side while they were inside. The incident occurred at the West Rome Walmart at 2510 Redmond Circle.
Terhune is being held without bond.
An Armuchee man was arrested on a with possession of meth charge during a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Brooks Dempsey, 59, was charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop when his license tag was found to have no insurance. When stopped, police smelled marijuana and recovered a white crystalline substance, believed to be meth, and a glass smoking device. It was also discovered that the vehicle did not have insurance.
Dempsey is being held on $5,700 bail as of Friday morning.
Adam Carey, staff writer
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
