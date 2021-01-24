Joey King is returning to Georgia high school football.
A native of Cedartown, King was announced last week as the new head coach at Carrollton High School.
The former Cartersville High School head coach resigned two years ago to pursue a career in the collegiate ranks. King led the Canes to back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016.
He served as Cartersville head coach from 2014-18. During that span, his teams went 67-4 with four region titles and two state championships. He left with the best winning percentage in state history for a coach with more than 25 victories.
His move to Carrollton represents a homecoming of sorts, as King helped lead the Trojan offense for six seasons prior to being hired to lead the Canes program.
"I am excited, but also humbled, about coming back to Carrollton," King said in an article posted to the school's website. "During my six years here I quickly learned it is a special place. This is where Ashley and I want our children to grow up. As the saying goes, 'There is nothing like being a Carrollton Trojan' and we couldn't be happier."
King most recently served as the tight ends coach for the University of South Florida in Tampa and prior to that coached wide receivers at Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.