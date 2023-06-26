Kiki's Kids Camp

The annual Kiki’s Kids Camp, organized by Floyd Healthcare Foundation and held at Darlington School, helps young diabetics learn how to manage their condition.

A comment from 7-year-old Abby Turner about her brother illustrates the gentle spirit of Kiki’s Kids Camp, a four-day event for youth from ages of 6 to 12 who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“He loves me all the time,” Abby said of her brother Mike, who is 9. Both kids, who attend Pepperell Elementary School, were enjoying their second year at the camp, which ended Thursday.

