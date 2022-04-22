The famed Talladega Superspeedway is a track beloved for its high action and unpredictability.
Those are apt adjectives for NASCAR’s Cup Series competition this season as well, with eight different winners through the first nine races.
The series heads to the 2.66-mile Talladega high banks for Sunday’s GEICO 500, which is traditionally a sure-bet season highlight.
There have been four different winners in the last four races at Talladega, including a career-first Cup trophy earned by Bubba Wallace last October.
Former series champion Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of this spring race and, with six career Talladega victories, is the winningest driver in the field. He boasts an impressive double the number of victories there as any other active driver.
A win would definitely be a huge boost for Keselowski, whose only top-10 finish of this season was a ninth place in the season-opening Daytona 500.
The new owner-driver for RFK Racing was penalized after the Atlanta race when NASCAR inspectors found the team modified a “single source” supplied part on the No. 6 Ford. Keselowski lost 100 driver points and 10 playoff points, and crew chief Matt McCall was suspended for four races.
Now, Keselowski shows up at one of his career-best tracks ranked 30th in the driver standings.
A victory this weekend would go a long way toward turning the season around for the Keselowski. He scored a win and a runner-up finish in his two Talladega starts last year.
Perennial crowd favorite Chase Elliott has led the championship standings for four of the last five weeks. He currently holds a slim three-point edge on Ryan Blaney and a 21-point advantage over Blaney’s Penske teammate, Joey Logano, heading to Talladega.
Interestingly, these three drivers ranked highest in the series driver standings are all still winless on the season. But they are all former Talladega winners and race favorites this weekend.
Elliott dramatically won the October 2019 playoff race at the track, but has only a single top-five finish in the five races since. When it comes to superspeedways (Daytona and Talladega), however, Elliott has collected six top-five and nine finishes on his career.
Blaney has two victories — fall 2019, spring 2020 — and is the first driver to score back-to-back wins at Talladega since NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon swept the 2007 races. However, as with Elliott, Blaney has had a rough go otherwise, with only three top-10 finishes (including those two victories) in the last 11 Talladega races, despite leading laps in eight of those 11 outings.
Logano trails only Keselowski in the victory count with three wins, the last coming in the spring 2018 race. He also has struggled recently with only a single top-10 (third place in fall 2020) in the last five races. He does boast nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in his 26 career starts, however, and has led laps in 12 of the last 13 races.
Any of these drivers has a compelling case to win this Sunday — past Talladega performance plus a desire to score that first 2022 victory.
And not to be overlooked is the season’s only multiple-race winner, Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron. He was runner-up to Keselowski in this race last year and has top-five finishes in two of the last three Talladega races.
The driver of the No. 24 scored his first career Cup Series win on the series’ other superspeedway in Daytona Beach in August 2020.
“Talladega is one of those places where you just don’t know how your day is going to end up,” Byron said. “I think that’s why driving smart and just doing what you can to make it to the checkered flag is the main focus. Your race can change so fast if you’re in the wrong lane or you get caught up in someone else’s mistake.
“I think if you can avoid those things and finish the race, you’re going to have a decent result.”