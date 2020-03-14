Georgia's governor warned Saturday that COVID-19 infections are increasing in the state as he signed an emergency declaration unlocking sweeping powers to fight the disease threat, the Associated Press reported
Republican Brian Kemp said the number of cases caused by the new coronavirus rose to 64 Saturday from 42 on Friday, which he said was the largest numerical increase in a 24-hour-period since Georgia detected its first case.
“In Bartow, Cobb and DeKalb counties, the number of cases doubled overnight," Kemp said. "We have to remain vigilant, especially for our most vulnerable populations.”
Local healthcare officials have confirmed there have been 7 patients being treated locally who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center have limited visitors to their facilities and enacted screening procedures.
On Saturday, Andrea Pitts a spokeswoman for Redmond said they've enacted a limited "no visitor" policy with the exception of a limited amount of people for outpatient surgery or outpatient testing patients, hospice patients or additional passengers with patients being transported to the emergency room. They said certain instances will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
Floyd Medical Center is only allowing one visitor per patient and all patients and visitors will be screened before entering their facilities. They will evaluate each instance on a case by case basis.
The Cave Spring Elementary employee who tested positive for COVID-19 posted to his Facebook page that he and his wife remain hospitalized. He said his wife is in critical, but stable, condition and requires a ventilator to breathe.
The two were among several people who likely contracted the virus at a church in Cartersville.
"If you think the media is sensationlizing this, go ahead. But think about the 38-40 confirmed cases in Ga, including us, before you check yourself 'safe.' This is an opportunity for us to pray, to lift each other up, and to stay vigilant," a post to the man's Facebook page read.
The Rome News-Tribune is not identifying patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
"There are now 15 cases in Cobb, eleven cases in Fulton, eight cases in DeKalb, seven cases in Bartow, five cases in Cherokee, four cases in Fayette, three cases in Floyd, two cases in Coweta, two cases in Gordon, two cases in Gwinnett and one case each for Lee, Henry, Lowndes, Polk, and Charlton counties," a release from the governor's office stated.
Many state agencies are citing the residence of the patient to identify where the case is from. Several are being treated in other locations.
Kemp later announced by Twitter that Georgia now has permission to transfer 31 Georgia residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship to their homes. The Georgia residents were among hundreds of cruise ship passengers who were flown to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in suburban Atlanta this week after the ship was unloaded in California.
Federal officials didn't immediately reply to emails asking whether all the cruise ship passengers held in isolation across the country are being released to their homes.
A 67-year-old man who died earlier this week at a Marietta hospital was the first Georgia fatality, and cases so far are concentrated in metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia. The governor said he was signing the emergency declaration in part because he fears a surge in cases that might overwhelm the state's hospitals.
“The capacity of our health care system remains at the forefront of my mind as we prepare for local transmission," Kemp said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
In the Saturday speech, the governor renewed his call for churches, synagogues and temples to join schools and others in preventing public gatherings.
“We have called on faith-based organizations to consider cancellation of services to mitigate the risk of transmission," Kemp said.
Kemp's remarks were broadcast, but reporters were not allowed to come to his office, yet another example of the social distancing that he's advocating for Georgians.
Already, school districts covering about 1.3 million of Georgia's 1.8 million public school students have announced closures. Most are closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, with hopes of teaching online. All districts in metro Atlanta are closed, although school systems in some other parts of the state including Augusta and Columbus remain open.
Public and private universities are also closing, with plans to stay shut for at least two weeks or shift all instruction online for the remainder of the semester.
Among many events postponed or canceled are the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in Atlanta, Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade and the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.
The General Assembly put its regular session on pause Friday, but Kemp's declaration of a public health emergency automatically triggers a call for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly to be held Monday in order to ratify the action. Both House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan voiced support for the action Friday.
The law gives Kemp the ability to suspend laws and regulations, commandeer private property, take over health care facilities or direct them to provide services, offer temporary housing and welfare payments, and take money directly from the state treasury without legislative authorization to pay for the government’s actions.
Kemp said the state Public Health Department was currently performing 100 tests a day, with plans to ramp up capacity to 200 tests a day by the end of next week. He also said independent test sites would be set up next week in various parts of the state.