Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a controversial bill Thursday banning most gender-affirming care for transgender Georgians under 18.

Kemp wasted little time in signing the bill, which received final passage from the General Assembly just two days earlier.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

