Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 3 hurricane expected to hit the state on Friday.

The state of emergency will take effect on at 7 a.m. Thursday in preparation for expected high winds and rainfall over the state as the hurricane moves north.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

