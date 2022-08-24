Gov. Brian Kemp this week announced increased funding to address covid learning loss and build school-based health centers in Georgia.

On Monday, Kemp said $37.4 million will go to organizations helping Georgia students recover from COVID learning loss. On Tuesday, the Republican governor said he is allocating an additional $125 million to pay for school health centers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

