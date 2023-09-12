ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels for the second time in a year and a half, citing increasing prices at the pump.

The latest suspension will take effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday and run until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 12.

