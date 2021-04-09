Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful has an exciting lineup of spring and summer events ahead.
If you are interested in getting out and helping keep Rome and Floyd County’s public spaces in shape, want to take advantage of some free resources, or know any high school students looking to satisfy service hours in the community, mark your calendars for the following dates.
KRFB is partnering with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and several other local organizations for an Earth Week Celebration from April 20 through 24.
Events during this week include:
♦ National Arbor Day Celebration at Etowah Park with Parks and Recreation, on April 20.
♦ Get to Know Your Watershed event at Lock & Dam Park with Rome-Floyd Environmental Compliance Manager Brian Roberts, on April 21.
♦ Free Recycling Audits event with Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, on April 22.
♦ Special Earth Day hours at the ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park when educational material will be handed out, on April 23.
♦ Celebrate National Trails Day with TRED and Java Joy, including a nature walk on the GE Trails at Garrard Park led by Darlington Science instructor Owen Kinney, on April 24.
“It’s a great way for everyone to get out and experience the different Earth friendly things we have in our community,” KRFB Director Emma Wells said.
Julie Smith is the executive director of TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development. She said she is excited about starting their Walk and Talk series during Earth Week.
“Saturday, April 24th, is the first walk that we are going to have in our Walk and Talk series. Drinks and snacks will be provided by Java Joy,” Smith said. “It’s a great chance for people to come out and explore the GE Trails and have a free guided tour with someone who has a wealth of knowledge.”
Walk and Talk is a monthly walking series that TRED will host the last Saturday of every month through September. TRED has partnered with local experts to lead the walks.
The Summer Service Program for high school students begins on June 10. An information session about the program will be held at the ECO Center on May 11 at 6 p.m.
Wells said the program provides opportunities for high school students to get in two to three service hours every Thursday in June and July. It will be held at different locations that all tie into sustainability and environmentalism.
“We wanted to create an opportunity for these students to get their service hours as well as learn about these organizations, so we potentially generate year-long volunteers,” she said.
Other upcoming events to be aware of include Adopt-A-Mile Day on May 1 and National Pollinator Month in June.
Some community cleanup dates also have been scheduled:
♦ April 16, Floyd County Employee Cleanup.
♦ April 17 will be Lindale and Jamestown Community Cleanup Day at the Gilbreath Center from 9 to 11 am.
♦ April 30, Rome City Employee Cleanup.
♦ May 9, Downtown Quarterly Cleanup.
There are several ways people may get involved in helping to keep the community beautiful, including the Adopt-A-Mile program, Lunch and Learns and checking out a Litter Kit.
For a full list of dates, times, services, and locations see KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org or contact Wells at 706-236-4456, email at ewells@romega.us.
For more details about TRED Walk and Talks contact tredromefloyd@gmail.com or Julie Smith at 706-844-8509.