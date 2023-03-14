A few days of sunshine can make a huge difference in the nutrition cattle take in and the nutrients that they need. As temperatures begin to increase and days get longer, green grass starts popping up and cattlemen start putting hay and supplement out less and less.

This is the exact opposite of what we as cattlemen need to do. Cattle eat that short, immature green grass and issues begin. Not only is that grass high in water content, causing a lack in energy and protein, the excess water also causes it to be passed through the cow’s digestive system quickly and, in turn, what nutrients there are do not get absorbed.

