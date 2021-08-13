Registration is currently open for this year’s Love the Earth Golf Tournament.
The third annual event, hosted by Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive.
Check-in begins at noon with a Chick-fil-A lunch included, and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards and prize giveaways are scheduled for 4 p.m. with $500 for first place, $300 for second and $150 for third, along with other prizes.
Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful in the group’s efforts to promote local litter prevention, beautification, waste reduction and recycling.
In partnership with Mohawk Industries, KCGB invites teams or individuals to register. The fee for an individual golfer is $125 and $500 for a team. Hole sponsorship is $150 with other sponsorship opportunities also available at the $500, $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000 levels.
Registration can be completed online at keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org, or by calling 706-625-9001. For more information, call 770-881-2710 or email KeepCalhounGordonBeautiful@gmail.com.